Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Sulzer stock remained flat at $$112.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.18. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $112.80.

Get Sulzer alerts:

SULZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sulzer in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.