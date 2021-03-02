Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 188.2% from the January 28th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,011. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.