Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of LON SUMO traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 305 ($3.98). The stock had a trading volume of 230,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.94. Sumo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm has a market cap of £520.81 million and a PE ratio of 46.21.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

