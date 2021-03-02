Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of LON SUMO traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 305 ($3.98). The stock had a trading volume of 230,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.94. Sumo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm has a market cap of £520.81 million and a PE ratio of 46.21.

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

