SUN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $173.19 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. SUN has a market capitalization of $65.75 million and $173.19 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can currently be bought for about $13.73 or 0.00028701 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00494962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00077651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00497186 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,788,573 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

