Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.53 Million

Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce sales of $44.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.87 million and the highest is $69.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $191.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $411.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.74 million to $519.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $756.49 million, with estimates ranging from $662.84 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

