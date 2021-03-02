Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.0986

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $30.45 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,487.66 or 0.03073563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,200,237 coins and its circulating supply is 308,931,737 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

