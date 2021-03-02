Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Shares Up 3.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)’s share price rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 23,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 108,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGI shares. Cormark cut their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29. The stock has a market cap of C$69.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.76.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

