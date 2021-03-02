Suretly (SUR) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $39,369.72 and approximately $1,485.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00821841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.