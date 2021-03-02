Suretly (SUR) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Suretly has a market cap of $40,399.14 and approximately $1,652.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00798057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

