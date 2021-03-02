SVB Leerink Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $129.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

