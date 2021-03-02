SVB Leerink Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $129.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.
NYSE:MDT opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53.
In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
