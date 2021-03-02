Swap Price Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Swap has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $481,529.88 and $4,549.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00497578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00075850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00080059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00498678 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,600,895 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

