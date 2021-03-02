Swarm Market Cap Tops $4.45 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $25,611.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00812182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00028710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.