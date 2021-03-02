Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.46 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $26,859.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00813126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.