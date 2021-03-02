Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 65.5% in February

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 28th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.
SWMAF traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $73.55. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $83.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
