Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 65.5% in February

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 28th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

SWMAF traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $73.55. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $83.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

