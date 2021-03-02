Swerve Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and $14.31 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00491879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00503350 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,596,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,082,220 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

