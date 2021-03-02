Swerve (SWRV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.76 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002204 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.48 or 0.00512246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00074175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00473970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,582,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,038,482 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

