Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.67

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $7.45. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 48,256 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.