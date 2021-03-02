Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Vericel worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel in the third quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,817,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.