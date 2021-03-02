Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 97,800 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.