Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Down 60.7% in February

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the January 28th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SSREY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,728. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

