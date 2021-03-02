Switch (ESH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $128,431.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Switch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $212,521.31 and approximately $128,431.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Switch has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00066791 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Buying and Selling Switch

