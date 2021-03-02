Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.43. Switch shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 36,310 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Get Switch alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Switch by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.