SWYFT Price Hits $0.0440 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. SWYFT has a market cap of $31,136.97 and approximately $6,262.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SWYFT has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SWYFT

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

