Synalloy (SYNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

In other Synalloy news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

