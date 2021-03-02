Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Synectics stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131 ($1.71). The company had a trading volume of 65,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of £23.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.59. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 157 ($2.05).
About Synectics
