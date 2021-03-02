Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Synectics stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131 ($1.71). The company had a trading volume of 65,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of £23.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.59. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 157 ($2.05).

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

