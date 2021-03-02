Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,249. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,309,453 shares of company stock worth $203,938,415. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

