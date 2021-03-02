Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading 5% Higher

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.99. 265,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,464,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.