Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,400. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 798,810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2,603.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

