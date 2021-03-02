Synthetix (SNX) Price Reaches $22.54

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for about $22.54 or 0.00046037 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $222.54 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.11 or 0.00811119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

