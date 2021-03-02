Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 2.7% of FAI Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Sysco stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,942. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,155.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

