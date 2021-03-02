Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s (TRHC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. 3,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,274. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $904.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

