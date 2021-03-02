Tael Market Capitalization Achieves $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $18.11, $34.91 and $119.16.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00817809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $6.32, $45.75, $119.16, $4.92, $7.20, $24.72, $34.91, $13.96, $18.11, $10.00 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

