Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Up 172.1% in February

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the January 28th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TKAT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 66,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,830. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.44. Takung Art has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Takung Art as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

