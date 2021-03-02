TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

