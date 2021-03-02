Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.44.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,295. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.