Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.44.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$589.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.