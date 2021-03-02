Tammy Mahoney Sells 12,000 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LBC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 80,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,264. The company has a market cap of $565.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

LBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

