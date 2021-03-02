Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Target worth $91,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Target by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $6.74 on Tuesday, reaching $179.35. The company had a trading volume of 344,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,022. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.