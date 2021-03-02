Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Down 6.8%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) shares fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $172.17 and last traded at $173.49. 22,059,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 4,059,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

