Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.54

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 10853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

