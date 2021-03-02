Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.44

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.44 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46). Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61.

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) Company Profile (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

