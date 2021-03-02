TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Daniel W. Terpsma Sells 3,000 Shares

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in TCF Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

