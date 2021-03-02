TD Securities Increases The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $25.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

WMB traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 75,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,771. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after buying an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,427,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 561,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

