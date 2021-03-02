TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
