TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Get TEGNA alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.