Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.99% of Teladoc Health worth $1,447,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.14. 55,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -156.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

