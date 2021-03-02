Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLGHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

