Tellor (TRB) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $34.53 or 0.00072167 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $58.81 million and $33.83 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00816056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00028732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

