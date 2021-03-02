Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 492,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 10,154,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,774,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

