Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tellurian by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tellurian by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 277,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.