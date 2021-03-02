TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.25.

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.08. 1,249,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,172. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.55 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

